NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Dunk In Lakers-Cavs Game
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
During the first quarter, LeBron James had a big highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
James had five points and one assist while shooting 2/5 from the field in his first ten minutes.
Via The NBA: "LBJ THROWDOWN EARLY IN CLEVELAND 🔥
"Welcome back!""
Many NBA fans reacted to the big highlight.
@LaRespectful_: "He dropping 40 tonight watch"
@LADEig: "THE KING OF CLEVELAND HAS ARRIVED 👑"
@BallWithRJ: "Lebron James with his iconic dunk to start off the game 🥹"
@raf7sports: "🐐 doing 🐐 things
Hang it in the Louvre 😮💨"
@DuffyBag5: "THE KING IS HOME"
@deeprivac: "King JAmes 👑❤️"
James is averaging 20.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in four games.
The Lakers are 3-1 but are coming off a 109-105 loss to Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns on Monday in Arizona.
James finished the loss with 11 points, five rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 3/14 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range.
Following the Cavs, the Lakers will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
James is in his seventh season playing for the Lakers (and 22nd in the NBA).
His career averages are 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field.