NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Heartfelt Instagram Post
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made a post to Instagram.
LeBron James is coming off his 22nd NBA season (and seventh with the Los Angeles Lakers).
On Wednesday, the future Hall of Famer made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his son (Bryce).
His post had over 1.4 million likes.
James wrote "PROM 2025 for the LEGEND BRYCE MAXIMUS @_justbryce. What a handsome Young 🤴🏾!! Always proud of you! Keep going UP kid! 🤎🫡💪🏾👑"
Many people commented on the post (there were over 6,000 messages).
@1driis_: "One thing about Bron is he gon support his family"
@xys__ryan: "Bron keeping the whole fam fly🔥"
@longbluesquid: "Bryce is clean 🔥🔥🔥🔥."
@tydon_23: "W dad"
