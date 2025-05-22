NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Heartfelt Instagram Post

Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made a post to Instagram.

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) hugs agent Rich Paul after breaking the all-time scoring record in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
LeBron James is coming off his 22nd NBA season (and seventh with the Los Angeles Lakers).

On Wednesday, the future Hall of Famer made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his son (Bryce).

His post had over 1.4 million likes.

James wrote "PROM 2025 for the LEGEND BRYCE MAXIMUS @_justbryce. What a handsome Young 🤴🏾!! Always proud of you! Keep going UP kid! 🤎🫡💪🏾👑"

Many people commented on the post (there were over 6,000 messages).

@1driis_: "One thing about Bron is he gon support his family"

@xys__ryan: "Bron keeping the whole fam fly🔥"

@longbluesquid: "Bryce is clean 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@tydon_23: "W dad"

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) poses for photos with his sons Bronny and Bryce Maximus, daughter Zhuri, wife Savannah and mother Gloria after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
