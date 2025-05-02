Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Injury News

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Lakers star LeBron James suffered a knee injury.

Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks with a referee in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that James suffered an injury during the final game of the series.

Via McMenamin: "Story filed to ESPN.com: LeBron James suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee from his collision with Donte DiVincenzo in Wednesday’s Game 5, a league source told ESPN. The injury entails a 3-5 week recovery timeline."

Many fans reacted to the report from McMenamin.

@AnthonyIrwinLA: "The people calling this an excuse injury ignoring that it came in game five and wouldn’t actually serve any such purpose are funny lol"

@warriorsworld: "Grade 2 MCL injuries matter now?"

@LongLiveKobe24: "Name a year lebron doesn't get a injury after they lose to soften the blow"

@jtbucketsss: "I was told if you were playing you’re not hurt"

@BolWrld: "Faked a injury cause he got 1st rounded 😭😭"

Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks with his coach during a stoppage in play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

@BarstoolBigCat: "Crazy timing!"

@Brookwood408: "So Curry 2016 injury is a valid excuse then"

@33643pts: "Imagine we won game 5 then found out the next morning Lebron was out for the playoffs lmfaoooo"

@Brad_Inman: "Has LeBron ever not blamed a playoff loss on an injury he never disclosed until it was over?"

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

James finished his 22nd NBA season with averages of 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assist and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.

He has spent seven years with the Lakers.

