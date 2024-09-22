Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To LeBron James New Tattoo

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James got a new tattoo.

Ben Stinar

Mar 27, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts toward the fans after making a 3-point field goal in the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images
Mar 27, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts toward the fans after making a 3-point field goal in the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images / Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

LeBron James is coming off a summer where he competed in the Olympics for the first time since 2012.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar won his third Gold medal by helping Team USA defeat France in the final round.

Recently, James got a new tattoo (h/t @gangatattoo).

Via @gangatattoo: "Tattooing the Olympic rings for the king @kingjames Thank you for all bro ❤️ @olympics"

Many fans reacted on social media.

@8runoo_: "Be easy on him"

@ronnie.hall_: "Imagine having it like that so you get tatted right after a workout 🐐"

@jostin_ucj: "Team Audi 🔥"

@goatairjordan: "What about the Bronze medal? And FIBA loss in 2006?"

@seadawggy206: "Am I the only one wondering why he getting tatted in the gym 😂 bruh chill"

@evelyngma161: "Shoulda had date put into rings that would’ve been cool or underneath at least"

LeBron James
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) and guard LeBron James (6) and guard Kevin Durant (7) celebrate with their gold medals on the podium after defeating France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images / Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images

James is also coming off his 21st season in the NBA (and sixth with the Lakers).

At 39, he averaged an incredible 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.

That said, the Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in five games).

LeBron James
Apr 27, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first quarter in game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Over the offseason, James signed a new deal with the Lakers.

Via Shams Charania of The Athletic on July 3: "JUST IN: LeBron James plans to sign a two-year, $104 million maximum deal to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.