NBA Fans React To LeBron James New Tattoo
LeBron James is coming off a summer where he competed in the Olympics for the first time since 2012.
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar won his third Gold medal by helping Team USA defeat France in the final round.
Recently, James got a new tattoo (h/t @gangatattoo).
Via @gangatattoo: "Tattooing the Olympic rings for the king @kingjames Thank you for all bro ❤️ @olympics"
Many fans reacted on social media.
@8runoo_: "Be easy on him"
@ronnie.hall_: "Imagine having it like that so you get tatted right after a workout 🐐"
@jostin_ucj: "Team Audi 🔥"
@goatairjordan: "What about the Bronze medal? And FIBA loss in 2006?"
@seadawggy206: "Am I the only one wondering why he getting tatted in the gym 😂 bruh chill"
@evelyngma161: "Shoulda had date put into rings that would’ve been cool or underneath at least"
James is also coming off his 21st season in the NBA (and sixth with the Lakers).
At 39, he averaged an incredible 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
That said, the Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in five games).
Over the offseason, James signed a new deal with the Lakers.
Via Shams Charania of The Athletic on July 3: "JUST IN: LeBron James plans to sign a two-year, $104 million maximum deal to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."