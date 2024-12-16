Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Performance In Grizzlies-Lakers Game

LeBron James played 34 minutes against the Grizzlies.

Ben Stinar

Nov 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 116-110 in California.

LeBron James returned to the starting lineup and finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 7/17 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 34 mintues of playing time.

Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.

@LakersLead: "LEBRON IS 37-19 VS. MEMPHIS IN HIS CAREER 🐐 (66% WP) "

@Mira_Yorudan: "Yall was really worried about Lebron for nothing lmao"

@A1Landing: "LeBron has been decent passing in the half court tonight but that’s been about it. Not a great game."

@novig_app: "Don't ever disrespect my glorious king"

@chiefkeith7: "How can you not be impressed"

@212youngbull: "LeBron and his freethrow blunders .. this team has learned nothing from the Orlando game! Lakers are cooked bro"

@flugameludort: "He turns 40 this month btw"

@gregi_l: "Lebron took that break and still ain’t learn how to shoot free throws bruh"

@CrosbySacks_v2: "LeBron is checked tf out two missed free throw then a inbound violation"

The Lakers improved to 14-12 in their first 26 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

They will play their next game on Thursday evening against the Kings in Sacramento.

LeBron James
Dec 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dunks the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

James is in his 22nd NBA season (and seventh with the Lakers).

He is now averaging 22.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field in his first 24 games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.