NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Performance In Grizzlies-Lakers Game
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 116-110 in California.
LeBron James returned to the starting lineup and finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 7/17 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 34 mintues of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@LakersLead: "LEBRON IS 37-19 VS. MEMPHIS IN HIS CAREER 🐐 (66% WP) "
@Mira_Yorudan: "Yall was really worried about Lebron for nothing lmao"
@A1Landing: "LeBron has been decent passing in the half court tonight but that’s been about it. Not a great game."
@novig_app: "Don't ever disrespect my glorious king"
@chiefkeith7: "How can you not be impressed"
@212youngbull: "LeBron and his freethrow blunders .. this team has learned nothing from the Orlando game! Lakers are cooked bro"
@flugameludort: "He turns 40 this month btw"
@gregi_l: "Lebron took that break and still ain’t learn how to shoot free throws bruh"
@CrosbySacks_v2: "LeBron is checked tf out two missed free throw then a inbound violation"
The Lakers improved to 14-12 in their first 26 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
They will play their next game on Thursday evening against the Kings in Sacramento.
James is in his 22nd NBA season (and seventh with the Lakers).
He is now averaging 22.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field in his first 24 games.