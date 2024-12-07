NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Performance In Lakers-Hawks Game
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
The Lakers lost (in overtime) by a score of 134-132.
LeBron James finished with 39 points, ten rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 14/25 from the field in 43 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@topofgame2986: "LeBron turning the clock back to 2013 or 2018"
@DrunkmanC: "LeBron in vintage mode"
@VanteS_08: "Lebron heard people talking crazy and said let me stop play"
@drf_00: "Hope y'all realize how stupid you sounded calling lebron washed after 2 bad games 😂 king has 39-10-10 rn"
ClutchPoints: "LeBron James knocks down his SIXTH triple of the night to give the Lakers the lead in OT 🔥"
Skip Bayless: "LeBron banged knees with AD as Trae’s 3 to win was blocked by Christie. But The Mist Durable Player Ever is predictably ok. Overtime."
@aykeepitabuck: "Where are the people who said he’s washed lol"
@BronWorld: "Doing this at 40 is insane get him some help"
@WadexFlash: "Dude is 40 still having chasedown blocks like it’s 09, Father Time is having its toughest challenge"
@calebnixonmedia: "LeBron went on a four game streak without a th4ree and everyone thought he was washed😭"
@sports4casuals: "Lebron has 39 10 and 10 playing 42 mins (most by any player) at age 40 if you believe that bald baseball attempting fraud was better you need to let go of your false perception of reality"
The Lakers have now lost three straight games.
They will resume action on Sunday evening when they host the Portland Trail Blazers in Los Angeles.