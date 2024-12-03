NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Performance In Lakers-Timberwolves Game
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Timberwolves at the Target Center in Minnesota.
The Lakers got blown out by a score of 109-80.
LeBron James had an extremely tough night, finishing with 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists while shooting 4/16 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@BronToAD: "There are guys who are over 10 years younger than Bron who would’ve taken this game off. He was clearly fatigued in the Jazz game and it’s not gonna get any better on the second night of a b2b. Bron making it his mission to play all 82 is a big mistake."
@SadLakerFan22: "LeBron needs a two week break. He's being run down."
@BronMuse: "I'm not posting brons stats tonight 😭"
@TheHoopCentral: "LeBron James is 0/19 from three over the last 4 games."
@ClutchPoints: "LeBron James is shooting 0-of-19 from three over his last 4 games 😳
🧱 0-of-2 3PT vs. the Spurs 🧱 0-of-4 3PT vs. the Thunder 🧱 0-of-9 3PT vs. the Jazz 🧱 0-of-4 3PT vs. the Wolves"
@ThomasCEO: "Father Time told LeBron enough is enough."
@FanaticsBook: "LeBron James is now 6 misses away from the NBA record for most consecutive 3 point attempts without a make 😅"
@TheVinciEra: "Lakers offense of just running through LeBron and AD isn’t working anymore lmfao
Their front office should be ashamed trying to depend on a 39 year and a star player in AD STILL playing out of his position"
@TheBa10_: "Shoutout to Chris Finch tonight. Made a very controversial decision to put Julius Randle on Lebron James, and it paid off. Julius was extremely alert, and his defense made Lebron struggle to score 10"
The Lakers dropped to 12-9 in their first 21 games.
They will play their next game on Wednesday against the Miami Heat in Florida.