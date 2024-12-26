NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Performance In Lakers-Warriors Game
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.
The Lakers won by a score of 115-113.
LeBron James finished with 31 points, four rebounds, ten assists, two steals and one block while shooting 12/22 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@Dubswrld0: "Steph curry and lebron James are so special"
@CuffsTheLegend: "LeBron James still has to do entirely too much CARRYING this late in his career and it’s a damn shame at this point
Company malpractice!"
@MrBusby4o8: "LeBron James has a 31 points and 10 assists. That’s another double double night for him.
His 40th birthday is on the 30th…wild"
@roodmurat: "Classic Bron vs Steph battle man"
Skip Bayless: "LeBron James: STILL the best passer in basketball."
@housell10: "Steph Curry vs Lebron James is always cinema"
StatMuse: "Most games with 30+ PTS and 10+ AST in NBA history:
104 — LeBron James
103 — James Harden"
@BronMuse: "LeBron's last 5 games vs Warriors:
30 PTS, 9 REB, 9 AST, 80% TS
36 PTS, 20 REB, 12 AST, 65% TS
40 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST, 75% TS
33 PTS, 7 REB, 11 AST, 68% TS
31 PTS, 4 REB, 10 AST, 64% TS
34.0 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 10.2 APG, 70% TS"
@BaseballGabb: "watching lebron james play basketball legitimately brings tears to my eyes"
@JonathanJWagner: "31 pts, 10 ast in LeBron's last road game in his 30s. One more game (at home, vs. Sacramento on Saturday) before LeBron's 40th birthday two days later."
With the victory, the Lakers improved to 17-13 in their first 30 games.
They will resume action on Saturday evening when they host the Sacramento Kings.