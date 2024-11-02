NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Viral Behind-The-Back Pass In Lakers-Raptors Game
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
During the second half, LeBron James made an excellent pass that got a lot of views on social media.
James had 19 points, four rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 7/11 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in his first 22 minutes.
Via The Lakers: "The behind-the-back dime is so tough 🥽"
Many fans reacted to the highlight.
@TheCaptainReno: "This duo is carrying the whole team tonight"
@LakersDailyCom: "LeBron with an absolutely sick behind-the-back pass to AD"
@E_Book88: "Lebron IS THE GREATEST PASSER WE’VE EVER SEEN"
@LakersNation: "WHAT A PASS BY LEBRON!
Behind the back to AD for an easy bucket."
@LBJsBest: "The LeBron behind the back lefty pass insane ngl 🔥👑"
James came into the evening with averages of 21.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in five games.
The Lakers are 3-2 in their first five games after most recently losing to Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 134-110 in Ohio.
Following their matchup with the Raptors, they will remain on the road to visit Cade Cunningham the Detroit Pistons in Michigan on Monday.
As for the Raptors, they are 1-4 in their first five games after losing to the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 138-133.
Following the Lakers, they will host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday evening in Toronto, Canada.