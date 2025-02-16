Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To LiAngelo Ball's All-Star Weekend Performance

LiAngelo Ball preformed at NBA All-Star Weekend.

Ben Stinar

Dec 7, 2018; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; LiAngelo Ball attends the game between Spire Institute and Bella Vista Prep at Chaparral High School. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
On Saturday evening, NBA All-Star Saturday night was held at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Former G League player LiAngelo Ball preformed during the night.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

Skip Bayless: "Good for Gelo Ball. He couldn't play basketball the way his younger and older brother can, now he's become a THING in the rap game. Unbelievable."

@SaintDukemane35: "He made the NBA want him after they didn’t want him."

@ChandonGAZA: "first player to get rejected by the NBA and come back to perform in the NBA. Lavar might be top 10 people all time."

@MoneyTeamFTWin: "Hype song, bad performance. Maybe should be working his way UP to an all star game. Not gifted to him."

@thee1LOE: "He was better as a basketball player, and we all saw how that went"

@AntManEdwardz: "The only way Gelo made it to a NBA floor was by making a Fire song"

Adam Aaronson: "I still haven't really processed the LiAngelo Ball thing. I first heard the song in the Sixers locker room in Brooklyn in early January and ended up hearing it every time I was in the locker room for the next few weeks. An incredibly bizarre story, but good for him, I guess?"

LiAngelo is the older brother of LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (Chicago Bulls).

He spent part of two seasons in the G League with the Greensboro Swarm.

In addition, LiAngelo played for the Hornets during the 2022 NBA preseason.

Oct 2, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LiAngelo Ball (18) tries to gain control of the ball ahead of Boston Celtics forward Jake Layman (26) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
