NBA Fans React To LiAngelo Ball's All-Star Weekend Performance
On Saturday evening, NBA All-Star Saturday night was held at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Former G League player LiAngelo Ball preformed during the night.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Skip Bayless: "Good for Gelo Ball. He couldn't play basketball the way his younger and older brother can, now he's become a THING in the rap game. Unbelievable."
@SaintDukemane35: "He made the NBA want him after they didn’t want him."
@ChandonGAZA: "first player to get rejected by the NBA and come back to perform in the NBA. Lavar might be top 10 people all time."
@MoneyTeamFTWin: "Hype song, bad performance. Maybe should be working his way UP to an all star game. Not gifted to him."
@thee1LOE: "He was better as a basketball player, and we all saw how that went"
@AntManEdwardz: "The only way Gelo made it to a NBA floor was by making a Fire song"
Adam Aaronson: "I still haven't really processed the LiAngelo Ball thing. I first heard the song in the Sixers locker room in Brooklyn in early January and ended up hearing it every time I was in the locker room for the next few weeks. An incredibly bizarre story, but good for him, I guess?"
LiAngelo is the older brother of LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (Chicago Bulls).
He spent part of two seasons in the G League with the Greensboro Swarm.
In addition, LiAngelo played for the Hornets during the 2022 NBA preseason.