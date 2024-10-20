NBA Fans React To Lonnie Walker News
Lonnie Walker spent the preseason playing for the Boston Celtics before getting waived on Saturday.
The former Miami star averaged 7.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in four preseason games (one start).
During his one start, he had 20 points while shooting 8/15 from the field.
Many fans wanted Walker to land a 15-man roster spot with the Celtics.
@statdefender: "The fact that Lonnie’s Walker can’t get a job just shows we need to expand the league ASAP"
@7saile_: "lonnie walker is gonna be huge help wherever he goes"
@CelticsUnite18: "Lonnie Walker in Boston:
- Was ready to sacrifice his stats
- Always stayed after practice
- Earned his minutes
- Averaged 14/4/2 on 55 FG%
Did all he could."
@TheWestWolfPod: "His career is so weird to me because he's an automatic bucket and a Skywalker, yet he always seems to be let go."
@CelticsGRD: "He came to play, this is purely a money move.
Sad loss. He will find a home."
Walker was the 18th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and has spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers over six seasons.
His career averages are 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 58 games.
He was with the Lakers during the 2023 season when they reached the Western Conference finals.