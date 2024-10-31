NBA Fans React To Lonnie Walker News
Lonnie Walker is coming off a year where he appeared in 58 games for the Brooklyn Nets.
The former Miami star finished the season with averages of 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range.
Over the offseason, Walker signed with the Boston Celtics, but he was waived earlier this month.
On October 30, BC Zalgiris Kaunas announced that they had signed Walker.
Via BC Zalgiris Kaunas: "Zalgiris Kaunas adds a player with significant NBA experience, as the club signed 25-year-old Lonnie Walker IV until the end of the season. 🔥
Welcome to Kaunas, Loonie! 💚"
Many NBA fans reacted to the news.
@ghostlakeshow: "Crazy he better than anybody on the laker bench right now easily"
@hop_on_off: "Let see how he fits in Euroleague. It’s different basketball here"
@StephMuse_: "Lonnie Walker out the league but Bronny on a team.. What happened to my beautiful league"
@NBAW0RLD24: "He deserves a roster spot, EuroLeague got a steal"
@LakersLead: "Damn, he’ll get his chance in the NBA again
Best of luck lonnie ❤️"
@NetsKingdomAJ: "Unreal 💔💔💔 he’s better than a lot of players on NBA benches right now."
Walker posted on October 29: "I’m only 25 🙏🏾 all in due time ! The marathon continues. I know the stars will align. Self belief is the best belief. All apart of the story. Stay tuned ⏰"
Walker was the 18th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
He has played six seasons for the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.