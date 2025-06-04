NBA Fans React To Lonzo Ball Chicago Bulls Trade Speculation
Lonzo Ball just finished up his first NBA season in nearly three years.
After a long history with injuries, Ball finished the season with averages of 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 35 games.
According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Chicago Bulls could look to move the former UCLA star in a trade this summer.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "After signing a two-year, $20 million extension in February, Lonzo Ball is expected to be made available in trade talks by the Bulls.
Ball’s $10 million annual salary, which includes a team option for 2026-27, is easily digestible for contending teams in need of guard depth."
A lot of fans reacted to the report on social media.
@Sportswithseb: "Crazy to say he should go back to the Lakers?"
@2DaTroofHurtz: "Idk how it happens, but Zo on the Wolves could go crazy. Desperately need a playmaker and if he can space the floor and be a primary perimeter defender that allows Jaden to become a secondary help defender, I would think the wolves offense and defense would both benefit"
@jason23lake: "Wow only 10 million? Bring him home lakers."
@d6ook: "Phoenix get on the phone"
@J_Shack: "Dallas or Minnesota."
@thee1LOE: "I’d take him for Gabe"
Ball has also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers over eight years.
He was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.