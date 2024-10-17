NBA Fans React To Lonzo Ball Debut In Timberwolves-Bulls Game
On Wednesday evening, the Chicago Bulls are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves at the United Center for their fourth preseason game.
While it's just the preseason, a lot of eyes were on the game due to the fact that Lonzo Ball returned to the floor for the first time since the 2022 season.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "LONZO BALL GETS A STANDING OVATION AND KNOCKS DOWN A THREE RIGHT AWAY IN HIS FIRST GAME BACK SINCE 2022 👏🔥"
Many fans reacted to Ball's debut.
@AaronQuinn716: "I legit thought he would never play again. Pretty incredible he’s even out there."
@ItalianFiesta: "My dawg back. I’m finna cry"
@chisportsross: "OUR KING HAS RETURNED"
@Tyler_Soethout: "Dude is a baller. Love to see it"
KENNY BEECHAM: "Please need that picture of Zach and Zo hugging"
@KassiusRansom: "Any player coming back from catastrophic injury to the league and even getting a single basket should be something we celebrate more considering the lot of us (myself included) get winded if we think about barbecue too long."
@matissa15: "Can't tell you how big the smile on my face is right now"
Ball signed with the Bulls before the 2021-22 season.
He averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range in 35 games (before getting injured).
The Bulls will play their first game of the new season on October 23 when they visit Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.
Last season, they lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.