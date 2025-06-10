NBA Fans React To Lonzo Ball Los Angeles Lakers Speculation
Lonzo Ball returned to an NBA court last season for the first time in nearly three years.
While the former UCLA star no longer plays big minutes, he is a solid role player.
Recently, Jovan Buha of The Athletic was asked if he thought the Los Angeles Lakers would have any interest in the Chicago Bulls point guard.
Buha: "I think they would be. It's just a matter of what his price is... You have to factor in the heathy and the history there."
Many fans commented on Buha's quote.
@investmentsbyjs: "Lonzo would be perfect, just gotta stay healthy"
@TremayneSr_: "Him and Luka and bron would compliment each other so well at the 1, 2, & 3 position"
@LAKERnShow: "Wish lonzo could be healthy cause when he’s on the court dude is a difference maker but im down to do it for kelber honestly"
@DunVsEverybodyy: "I’m down for Lebronzo"
@NUKnowThisMan21: "If you could guarantee me Lonzo would be healthy I'd have Gabe Vincent and some seconds to Chicago before the sun go down"
@TuckFitter3: "Cool, Bulls need to give us a pick right? Since he’s a “negative asset” or is that only a Lakers thing?"
Ball was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Lakers.
He spent the first two seasons of his career with the franchise before getting traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.
The 27-year-old has career averages of 11.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 39.8% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 287 games.