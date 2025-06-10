Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Lonzo Ball Los Angeles Lakers Speculation

Jovan Buha of The Athletic spoke about if the Lakers would have an interest in Lonzo Ball.

Ben Stinar

Jan 7, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) talks with Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) after a game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) talks with Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) after a game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Lonzo Ball returned to an NBA court last season for the first time in nearly three years.

While the former UCLA star no longer plays big minutes, he is a solid role player.

Recently, Jovan Buha of The Athletic was asked if he thought the Los Angeles Lakers would have any interest in the Chicago Bulls point guard.

Buha: "I think they would be. It's just a matter of what his price is... You have to factor in the heathy and the history there."

Many fans commented on Buha's quote.

@investmentsbyjs: "Lonzo would be perfect, just gotta stay healthy"

@TremayneSr_: "Him and Luka and bron would compliment each other so well at the 1, 2, & 3 position"

@LAKERnShow: "Wish lonzo could be healthy cause when he’s on the court dude is a difference maker but im down to do it for kelber honestly"

@DunVsEverybodyy: "I’m down for Lebronzo"

Lonzo Ball
Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

@NUKnowThisMan21: "If you could guarantee me Lonzo would be healthy I'd have Gabe Vincent and some seconds to Chicago before the sun go down"

@TuckFitter3: "Cool, Bulls need to give us a pick right? Since he’s a “negative asset” or is that only a Lakers thing?"

Lonzo Ball
Feb 2, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) looks on in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Ball was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Lakers.

He spent the first two seasons of his career with the franchise before getting traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 27-year-old has career averages of 11.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 39.8% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 287 games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.