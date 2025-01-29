NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis Announcement
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 118-104.
However, the bigger concern was the fact that Anthony Davis got injured.
The Lakers have now announced an update on the All-Star forward.
Via The Lakers: "LAKERS MEDICAL UPDATE:
Lakers forward Anthony Davis underwent an MRI today that confirmed an abdominal muscle strain. The injury occurred in the first quarter of Tuesday night’s game at Philadelphia.
Davis will return to Los Angeles today and be re-evaluated in approximately one week."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@tacomania23: "Now the team has to try harder being physical and if another guy gets hurt we are not going have the chemistry going into the playoffs"
@wannabefresh: "Big blow. Also a good push for Rob to make a damn trade for a center already."
@BigCO9: "And people saying losing that game last night was nothing. Lol.
11th seed here come the Lakers."
@iDude14: "There’s no damn reason for the Lakers not to get a legit Center while Anthony Davis is out.
Hopefully he can return in 2-3 weeks"
@outthewaytre: "A week minimum 💔"
@24KLakers: "We were suppose to be stacking up wins man. March is gonna destroy us"
@HoopLakers: "Guaranteed losses against the Knicks and Clippers"
Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 52.8% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 42 games.
He is in his sixth season playing for the Lakers.