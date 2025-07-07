NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers Deandre Ayton Announcement
Deandre Ayton has been in the NBA for seven seasons.
The former first-overall pick is coming off a solid year for the Portland Trail Blazers with averages of 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 56.6% from the field in 40 games.
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers officially announced that they had signed Ayton.
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@lebronuniverse: "Luka and Bron gonna turn him into a beast..🔥"
@drukamooncic: "I am the we finally got a center button"
@emwell_: "get a 3&D wing and i’ll be comfortable with this team"
@lashon_2000: "Don’t care what y’all say his numbers don’t lie and Luka gonna make him look like a All Star this season 🔥😮💨"
@vans_mek_her_dance_x3: "You can tell Lakers fans don't watch any other NBA games besides warriors and Lakers games because you would NOT be cheering this pickup. Any hardcore ball fan who doesn't even hate the Lakers knows how bad this pickup is 😂."
@da_arkitek215: "Title this year, Luka is next, and LeBron gets his 5th"
@joeygtz2810: "Show them why you were the #1 pick DeAndre💪🏻🙌🏻🟡🟣Welcome 2 the Lakeshow💫"
Ayton spent the first five seasons of his career playing for the Phoenix Suns.
He was a starter on the team that reached the 2021 NBA Finals.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The Lakers officially announced their signing of Deandre Ayton to a two-year, $16.6 million contract:
2025-26: $8.1 million
2026-27: $8.5 million (player option)
Ayton will wear No. 5 for Los Angeles."