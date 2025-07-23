NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers Latest Roster Move
Christian Koloko spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.
He finished the year with averages of 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 60.6% from the field in 37 games.
This week, the Lakers officially announced that they had re-signed the former Arizona star to a two-way deal.
Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: "Lakers make the signing of Christian Koloko official"
Many fans reacted to the news of the signing.
@MambaPurpleGold: "Decent move."
@HerLuckyKnight: "Will basically be our 15th guy until they figure something down the road. He can play up to 50 games.
Luka, Smart, Rui, Bron, Ayton
Gabe,Austin,Dalton,Vando,Jaxson
Bronny,Jake, Adou, Maxi, Koloko*"
@lakersleoo: "good chemistry, still building out his body and his game, i love it"
@Mutabile8: "Koloko and the other new 2 way guy (Mannon?) probably gonna be fringe rotation guys esp mannon playing the goodwin role before he was signed"
@HINZFIT: "Definitely balled in the summer league with Bronny"
Koloko was the 33rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
He had spent the first year of his career playing for the Toronto Raptors.
Via NBA G League (on August 22, 2023): "Christian Koloko proved he’s one of the ELITE young rim protectors in the game! The 2022 NBA draftee averaged 2.8 BPG for the @Raptors905 and ranked second on the @Raptors in blocks per game. ❌ #NBADefenseWeek"
The Lakers lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).