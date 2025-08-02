NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic Announcement
Luka Doncic is coming off a year where he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers (via the Dallas Mavericks) during the middle of the season.
He finished the season with averages of 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 50 games.
On Saturday, the Lakers announced that they had signed Doncic to a contract extension.
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "OFFICIAL: Luka extends with the #LakeShow."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@Newrunnerrr: "Eligible for 417 Million in 2028 is insane ."
@Datasharkk: "Luka 3-year, $165M Lakers extension
— $55M/year
— $4.58M/month
— $1.06M/week
— $151K/day
— $6.3K/hour
— $105/minute
— $1.75/second
Is he worth every penny… or did the Lakers overpay?"
@Bsnead10: "Got our franchise player locked up"
@Emperorpapillo: "Good let’s go for the championship already"
@FMJ588: "Now lets build around Luka, give him the pieces he needs to win few rings for the team.💜💛"
@lalakerssquad: "TIME TO WIN CHAMPIONSHIPS, WE GOT THE MVP EXTENDED! 🏆💜💛"
@_bonor: "This reads lakers first round exit next 3 year cause we can’t sign any defense or depth to me"
@sefforcersultan: "Dallas misses you Luka 💙#MFFL#214"
The Lakers finished last season as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "For 2026 free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers have incredible flexibility cap-wise. If the Lakers clear the books of all non-guaranteed money, except for Austin Reaves' cap hold, I project them to have $54M in cap space.
Range for LA is between staying over the cap and up to $84M in cap space."