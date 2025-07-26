NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers Releasing 2-Year Player
Trey Jemison played 38 games last season for the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers.
The 25-year-old had averages of 2.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 55.4% from the field.
Earlier this week, the Lakers announced that they had waived Jemison.
Many NBA fans reacted to the news on social media.
@BronGotGame: "U were a good enforcer but that was about it"
@LakeShowJoe_: "This is the right move. Best to Trey, love his hustle."
@BocaSportsBets: "They have 8 other centers they’ll be fine"
@JamesCalleo: "Good had to go"
@BrucePurnell113: "He had a terrible summer league! Couldn’t screen without fouling. Struggled to rebound. Just clunky hoops man. Plays hard though."
@CanWeTalkLakers: "Please just waive and stretch Gabe Vincent man"
@XOLakeShow: "About time"
@Teddy__grahamz: "Great person but it’s about what we need now"
@Griffin_Global1: "We never played in any significant minutes.
Lakers allow politics to ruin young players and what we could get out of them"
Jemison has played two seasons for the Pelicans, Lakers, Grizzlies and Wizards.
His career averages are 4.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 55.2% from the field in 63 games.
Via NBA G League (on June 20, 2024): "Trey Jemison was a FORCE around the rim for the @memgrizz ! The 6’10” two-way signee averaged 7.4 PPG and 5.8 RPG including 10.0 PPG and 7.1 RPG in 14 games as a starter. 💪
He had seven double-digit scoring games including a career-high 24 PTS vs. the Wizards. #GLeagueAlum"