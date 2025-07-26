Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers Releasing 2-Year Player

Earlier this week, the Lakers released Trey Jemison.

Nov 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Trey Jemison III (55) during warmup before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Trey Jemison III (55) during warmup before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Trey Jemison played 38 games last season for the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers.

The 25-year-old had averages of 2.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 55.4% from the field.

Earlier this week, the Lakers announced that they had waived Jemison.

Many NBA fans reacted to the news on social media.

@BronGotGame: "U were a good enforcer but that was about it"

@LakeShowJoe_: "This is the right move. Best to Trey, love his hustle."

@BocaSportsBets: "They have 8 other centers they’ll be fine"

@JamesCalleo: "Good had to go"

@BrucePurnell113: "He had a terrible summer league! Couldn’t screen without fouling. Struggled to rebound. Just clunky hoops man. Plays hard though."

Trey Jemison III
Mar 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Trey Jemison III (55) reacts after scoring a basket against the against the New York Knicks during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

@CanWeTalkLakers: "Please just waive and stretch Gabe Vincent man"

@XOLakeShow: "About time"

@Teddy__grahamz: "Great person but it’s about what we need now"

@Griffin_Global1: "We never played in any significant minutes.

Lakers allow politics to ruin young players and what we could get out of them"

NBA
Jan 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) and Los Angeles Lakers Trey Jemison III (55) reach for a rebound in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jemison has played two seasons for the Pelicans, Lakers, Grizzlies and Wizards.

His career averages are 4.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 55.2% from the field in 63 games.

Via NBA G League (on June 20, 2024): "Trey Jemison was a FORCE around the rim for the @memgrizz ! The 6’10” two-way signee averaged 7.4 PPG and 5.8 RPG including 10.0 PPG and 7.1 RPG in 14 games as a starter. 💪

He had seven double-digit scoring games including a career-high 24 PTS vs. the Wizards. #GLeagueAlum"

