NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers Signing 4 New Players
The Los Angeles Lakers have made several new additions to their roster over the offseason.
On Saturday, the team announced that they had added four more players (to Exhibit 10 deals).
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "The Lakers have signed RJ Davis, Eric Dixon, Arthur Kaluma and Augustus Marciulionis, the team announced. All are signed to Exhibit 10 deals."
Many NBA fans reacted to the news on social media.
@Rome_Beast: "so we still have an open 2 way spot
maybe these guys all fight at training camp to get it"
@HINZFIT: "Arthur and RJ followed they journey thus far and I’m still interested in what they offer the organization"
@LiaudwinJr: "Dixon is the best of the bunch"
@baebaesrenee: "always loved & respected RJ’s game he’s a hard worker can’t wait to see him play for my team 💜💛"
@Verysimpleidea: "Eric Dixon is a very intriguing prospect. Curious to see how he looks when healthy."
@train_abc: "TRADE LUKA AND BUILD AROUND RJ DAVIS."
@hoodieskeenasz: "Kaluma is the darkhorse. He played really well in his time on the court. I like him to make a two way."
@Hooptalkwin: "Love these signings my pick for the last two way is going to be between Dixon and kaluma."
@clt_ham23: "Damn..I forgot the Lakers got the LEADING SCORER IN COLLEGE TOO 😭
I’m tired of people pretending The Lakers won’t be contenders next year.."
The Lakers won their most recent title during the 2020 season.
They are coming off a year where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).