NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers Signing Former College Superstar
RJ Davis had a sensational college career at UNC.
During his junior season, the 23-year-old averaged 21.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 39.8% from the three-point range.
Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that they had signed Davis.
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard RJ Davis, forward Eric Dixon, forward Arthur Kaluma, and guard Augustas Marčiulionis."
Many people reacted to the addition of Davis to the team's training camp roster.
@iam_ce_dephrent: "RJ??!!!Let’s go! Idk if ppl understand how solid dude was at UNC."
@denze.l_j: "I liked Rjs game during the summer league"
@charliesarafian: "No way people don’t know who RJ Davis is"
@DaveWal10876151: "Congratulations RJ. That hard work paid off. You definitely earned a shot. Keep up the good work my man."
@DreMakinMONAY: "This is awesome!! Only the start. Can't teach heart & Hussle."
@emanuelv24: "My UNC heart is glad to see RJ with my fav NBA team"