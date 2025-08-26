NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers Signing New Center
Kylor Kelley is coming off his rookie season in the NBA.
He had averages of 3.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 63.6% from the field in 11 games for the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks.
On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers officially announced that they had signed the 27-year-old.
Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: "Lakers announce they have signed Kylor Kelley"
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
Trevor Lane: "Kelley will be on an Exhibit-10 contract, which sets him up to join the Lakers in camp and then likely head to South Bay"
@LeBron__legacy: "Next jokic"
@Forever_Laker24: "Gotta be training camp deal"
@Shaqk311: "Tall dude and only brought in to see if Luka’s lobs can make a career for him. Nothing special"
@TheMisterMarcus: "Championship."
@BreakOneHeart: "I remember he played with the Mavs only 2 games and he literally back on the bench forever... Are you sure for doing that?"
@_zaiire_: "Ring us now"
@DannyDaOrginal: "Who even is this ? 👀 lemme do some research"
Kelly has also spent time in the G League.
Via NBA G League (on December 1, 2024): "16 PTS 🔐 9 REB 🔐 8 BLK
Kylor Kelley flirted with a triple-double and tied his CAREER-HIGH in blocks for the @southbaylakers ! This was his second straight game with 5+ rejections."
The Lakers finished last season as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).