NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers Signing New Center

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Kylor Kelley.

May 20, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during game three of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
May 20, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during game three of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kylor Kelley is coming off his rookie season in the NBA.

He had averages of 3.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 63.6% from the field in 11 games for the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers officially announced that they had signed the 27-year-old.

Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: "Lakers announce they have signed Kylor Kelley"

Many people reacted to the news on social media.

Trevor Lane: "Kelley will be on an Exhibit-10 contract, which sets him up to join the Lakers in camp and then likely head to South Bay"

@LeBron__legacy: "Next jokic"

@Forever_Laker24: "Gotta be training camp deal"

@Shaqk311: "Tall dude and only brought in to see if Luka’s lobs can make a career for him. Nothing special"

@TheMisterMarcus: "Championship."

Apr 13, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) shoots a jump shot against New Orleans Pelicans center Kylor Kelley (35) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

@BreakOneHeart: "I remember he played with the Mavs only 2 games and he literally back on the bench forever... Are you sure for doing that?"

@_zaiire_: "Ring us now"

@DannyDaOrginal: "Who even is this ? 👀 lemme do some research"

Feb 2, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kylor Kelley (50) reacts during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Kelly has also spent time in the G League.

Via NBA G League (on December 1, 2024): "16 PTS 🔐 9 REB 🔐 8 BLK

Kylor Kelley flirted with a triple-double and tied his CAREER-HIGH in blocks for the @southbaylakers ! This was his second straight game with 5+ rejections."

The Lakers finished last season as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.

They lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).

