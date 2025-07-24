NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers Signing New Guard
Chris Mañon played his final season of college basketball at Vanderbilt.
He finished the year with averages of 6.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 53.3% from the field and 23.5% from the three-point range in 33 games.
On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers officially announced that they had signed Mañon to a two-way deal.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "The Lakers announce the signing of Chris Mañon to a two-way contract. They have one two-way contract available to fill still, with center Christian Koloko signed as their second two-way player"
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@77imlab: "Welcome to LA Chris.. let’s work!! 💜💛"
@Uptown2LA_: "Welcome to the squad"
@DevDock: "He looks legit from the highlights.
- Athletic
- Good defender
- Dribble. Shoot. Pass
- Can go left and right
He's so good with his left hand, I thought he was a lefty. I had to wait until I see him shoot a shot. That's big because a lot of players struggle with their off hand."
@kevo408: "Impressed in Summer League with Golden State."
@RayyankeeHoops: "Mañon flashed significant defensive upside as a disruptive perimeter defender, though shooting efficiency remains a work-in-progress. Expect his energetic performances to provide valuable sparks off the bench"
Mañon played the first three years of his college career at Cornell.
The Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.