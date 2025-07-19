NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers Viral Luka Doncic Video
Luka Doncic was shockingly traded to the Los Angeles Lakers (via the Dallas Mavericks) during the middle of the 2024-25 NBA season.
He finished his first 28 games with the Lakers averaging 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range.
On Saturday, the Lakers posted a video of Doncic that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "Born to compete. Destined to hoop.
Insider's Look | Luka Dončić"
Many fans reacted to the clip.
@ghxstxdlol: "he’s slimmer'
@edgerunnernq: "Tell Rob to make a trade
At least waive Milton"
@WC57257: "Best player in the world."
@Klaysan77: "2nd year: Mavs back in the playoffs, Luka showed up & showed out vs Clippers.
4th year: Bounced the no. 1 seed Suns to make it to WCF
6th year: Made it to the Finals but faced the Avengers.. (Luka averaged 34-10-9, had a 73 point game in the season)
8th year: SEE Y'ALL SOON"
@MJO316x: "It’s nice to see him in Lakers logos off the court."
@SpeakContext: "Yeah he here for the long haul."
@LeLukaLakersin4: "league is shaking"
@InFiniteWrld: "Yeah That Extension is Getting Signed for sure 😤💜💛‼️"
Doncic was the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
He helped the Mavs reach the 2024 NBA Finals.
That said, the Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).