NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers Viral Luka Doncic Video

The Lakers posted a video of Luka Doncic.

Ben Stinar

Apr 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) smiles after a technical is called against him during the second half of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Apr 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) smiles after a technical is called against him during the second half of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic was shockingly traded to the Los Angeles Lakers (via the Dallas Mavericks) during the middle of the 2024-25 NBA season.

He finished his first 28 games with the Lakers averaging 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range.

On Saturday, the Lakers posted a video of Doncic that got a lot of views on social media.

Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "Born to compete. Destined to hoop.

Insider's Look | Luka Dončić"

Many fans reacted to the clip.

@ghxstxdlol: "he’s slimmer'

@edgerunnernq: "Tell Rob to make a trade

At least waive Milton"

@WC57257: "Best player in the world."

@Klaysan77: "2nd year: Mavs back in the playoffs, Luka showed up & showed out vs Clippers.

4th year: Bounced the no. 1 seed Suns to make it to WCF

6th year: Made it to the Finals but faced the Avengers.. (Luka averaged 34-10-9, had a 73 point game in the season)

8th year: SEE Y'ALL SOON"

Luka Doncic
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

@MJO316x: "It’s nice to see him in Lakers logos off the court."

@SpeakContext: "Yeah he here for the long haul."

@LeLukaLakersin4: "league is shaking"

@InFiniteWrld: "Yeah That Extension is Getting Signed for sure 😤💜💛‼️"

Lakers
Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) makes a layup past forward LeBron James (23) during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Doncic was the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

He helped the Mavs reach the 2024 NBA Finals.

That said, the Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).

