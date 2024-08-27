NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic's 2K25 Rating
Luka Doncic is coming off another sensational season for the Dallas Mavericks.
The five-time NBA All-Star averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
On Monday, NBA 2K25 announced that Doncic would be rated as a 97 overall.
Via NBA 2K: "Luka Dončić is the 2nd highest rated player in #NBA2K25 at 97 OVR! 🪄"
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
Via @PeaceHardly1: "He’s never been better than embiid dude"
Via @MavsMuse: "Luka Dončić 2K Ratings over the years:
2K16 - 56 OVR
2K19 - 79 OVR
2K20 - 87 OVR
2K21 - 94 OVR
2K22 - 94 OVR
2K23 - 95 OVR
2K24 - 95 OVR
2K25 - 97 OVR
Watching a legend grow in real time"
Via @Mike_Swoop: "How do you have a 97 with out any kinda defense. Man had a team completely scheme their offense based on how a** he is on defense lol. What’s his perimeter defense? Steal? Etc….."
Via @mavsbetterr: "should be 98 but at least u respect him"
Via @no_talking_to_U: "The top 5 is very accurate imo no problem with Luka’s rating"
The Mavs are coming off a season where they were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They made the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season when Dirk Nowitzki was still on the roster.
Doncic, Kyrie Irving (and now Klay Thompson), make up one of the most talented rosters in the league.