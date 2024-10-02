NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic Injury News
UPDATE: ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported more details
Via MacMahon: "Sources say there is no concern about Luka Doncic being ready for the Mavs’ regular-season opener."
Luka Doncic has established himself as one of the best ten players in the NBA.
The All-Star forward is coming off another sensational year where he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range.
This week, the Dallas Mavericks began training camp, but it's now been announced that Doncic suffered an injury and will be out for at least a week.
Via Mavs PR: "The Dallas Mavericks announced today that Mavericks guard Luka Dončić sustained a hit during workouts this week resulting in a left calf contusion.
Dončić will be re-evaluated as necessary in one week."
While it's hopefully nothing serious, many fans have reacted to the news.
@Dtownsports0628: "REST HIM UNTIL THE REGULAR SEASON"
@MrCondeMx: "Luka you can have my left calf man, enough of the strains and contusions"
@DRaps04: "Why is this a report it aint that serious lmao"
@kawhi_ring: "It’s going to happen more and more frequently, he does too much on the court and plays too much basketball while not being in peak shape. His career is going to be shortened and he’s almost never going to be at top form"
@Coopz___: "my fun lasted 48 hours"
@ClipsIverson: "He’s pulling a Kawhi ?"
@Efeso1001: "He been playing basketball non stop"
The Mavs will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 24 when they host Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in Dallas.