NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic Lakers Announcement Before Nuggets Game

Luka Doncic has been ruled out for Friday's game.

Ben Stinar

Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates after a basket during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates after a basket during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Denver to play the Nuggets.

However, they will be without one of their best players, as Luka Doncic has been ruled out.

Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Luka Doncic is out tonight in Denver"

Many people reacted to the news on social media.

@pbp_Rich: "Our whole team is in the damn hospital"

@WhatGattusoMad: "Lmfao they really tanking this game"

@Verysimpleidea: "Good. We have zero shot at winning this game regardless, so might as well forfeit and rest guys."

@amicableBall: "They’re calling it the most scheduled loss of all time."

@FeelLikeDrew: "Lakuh fans did all that talking and they bout to end up in the play-in"

Trevor Lane: "This is, IMO, the right decision due to their 6 games in 8 nights with 3 sets of back to backs stretch. 1 month til the playoffs, can’t burn guys out on a 2nd night of a back to back on the road."

Mar 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket between Milwaukee Bucks guard Taurean Prince (12) and guard Damian Lillard (0) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Lakers are coming off a 126-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.

Despite losing, Doncic finished with 45 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block while shooting 14/27 from the field and 7/13 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.

Via The NBA: "Luka Dončić joins Kobe Bryant (3x) and LeBron James as the only Lakers in franchise history to record 45+ PTS, 10+ REB, and 5+ 3PM in a game."

The Lakers are the fourth seed with a 40-24 record in 64 games.

Ben Stinar
