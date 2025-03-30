NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic's Performance In Lakers-Grizzlies Game
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Grizzlies in Memphis.
The Lakers won by a score of 134-127.
Luka Doncic finished with 29 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 8/18 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@Kyron_H: "We would be so much better if Luka didn’t settle for 3’s. Every time he drive the lob or floater is there for him."
@DRIVEBasketball: "Lebron conceding the point to Luka at this age makes sense, but Luka might just be a better PG than him at any point in his career."
@CoachJoe824: "Feels like since Luka has been here, lakers don’t run anymore sets. Just feeling like nothing but iso ball."
@BronInFive: "luka runs the offense way better than bron sometimes"
@LSH_lakeshow: "LUKA HOW !?!"
@Klutch_23: "This is the first time since the Denver Nuggets game where Luka Dončić, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves all played well at the same time.
If they can maintain this, the offense is going to be unstoppable."
@hawkeyeram4life: "Someone on here a few weeks ago said if Luka is hitting his 3's, he's missing his FTs.. if he's making FTs he's cold from 3.. it happened tonight
29 for my glorious King though!
Reaves, LeBron, and the rest of the squad had a helluva night too!"
ClutchPoints: "LUKA DONCIC TO LEBRON JAMES FOR THE JAM 🤯"
With the win, the Lakers improved to 45-29 in 74 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.