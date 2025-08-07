Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic's Viral Instagram Post

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates after a basket during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Luka Doncic is currently getting ready to play for the Slovenian National Team.

He is also in the middle of his first offseason as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

This week, the five-time NBA All-Star made a post to Instagram that had over 320,000 likes.

He wrote: "🇸🇮🇸🇮🇸🇮"

Many people reacted to Doncic's post.

@petroyaroslavovych: "if Luka start dunking on ppl again its over 😂😂"

NBA Shooting Coach (Chris Matthews): "Luka understands it 👏🏾"

@kptoofly: "He looks in shape again like how he did his rookie year bro finally stopped drinking them beers"

@_pcervantez24: "League ain’t ready."

@leanna.jpeg: "can't wait for eurobasket hoops 🔥🔥🔥"

@houston7165: "You are already a great player, I think you are going to another level with the dedication you have shown this summer, getting your body to match your talent. Better legs and a fuller gas tank will turn you into a Terminator in the 4th quarter. Be relentless!"

@mvcal54: "Looking good! Btw, I know that your SLO shirt means Slovenia 🇸🇮 but you’re definitely going to get questions from Californians wondering if you’re from San Luis Obispo. Because we call it SLO. Just an FYI 😜"

Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during team introductions before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Doncic had been with the Dallas Mavericks for the first six and a half seasons of his career.

He was then traded to the Lakers in February.

Via ClutchPoints (on Thursday): "Luka Doncic putting in work in the gym before Slovenia kicks off their EuroBasket friendly tomorrow vs. Germany 💪

The Lakers star is expected to play.

(via @kzs_si)"

