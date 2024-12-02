NBA Fans React To Magic Johnson's Heartfelt Social Media Post
Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is one of the best ten players in NBA history.
The Hall of Fame point guard spent all 13 seasons with the Lakers.
However, at the end of his career, Johnson missed four seasons after announcing that he had tested positive for HIV.
On Sunday, Johnson made a heartfelt post to social media that had 4,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
Johnson wrote: "Today, on World AIDS Day, I take a moment to reflect on my journey living with HIV for 33 years. It’s been a long road, but I’m healthy and stronger than ever due to the medical advancements, research, and work of those in the HIV/AIDS community! I want to thank all the doctors, scientists, and everyone who’s contributed to the HIV/AIDS fight. We've come a long way, but there’s still a lot of work to do—especially when it comes to finding a cure and fighting the stigma that still affects so many, specifically in marginalized communities. Let’s honor those we’ve lost to HIV/AIDs and work to support those still fighting!"
Many fans sent love to Johnson in the comments.
@justintaylor7: "33 years, Magic is truly the greatest winner of all time."
@sportsscott: "I was heartbroken when you retired, Magic. But I'm so proud of the person you have become in the decades since."
@mgk465: "When you made your announcement I was a young child and no clue I I had ever heard the words HIV or AIDS before. Then 4 years later I lost my uncle to AIDS. Just really wanted to say thank you for everything you have done, plus everything the doctors, scientists, researchers and everyone else that have worked and contributed to the fight."
@LoisElfman: "Thank you for all you've done for HIV/AIDS awareness. So many people stand with you today because of your honesty and courage. On this day, we can celebrate progress and the heroes such as yourself who are part of this. Let's all keep up the work."
@Goldtrader67: "I was so shocked when you were diagnosed but I'm glad you stayed public about it"
Johnson led the Lakers to five NBA Championships.
The three-time MVP is arguably the best point guard of all time.