NBA Fans React To Magic Johnson's Heartwarming Post
Magic Johnson still remains very active on social media.
The Los Angeles Lakers legend has over 3.7 million followers on Instagram.
On Tuesday, Johnson made a heartwarming post that had over 4,000 likes in one hour.
Johnson wrote: "Cookie and I enjoyed our Memorial Day Weekend with an old school barbecue - hosting over 100 of our friends for great food, fun, dancing, cards, dominoes and a little Showtime Lakers - Norm Nixon, AC Green, Michael Cooper, Kurt Rambis, and James Worthy!
I’m proud to share we had 4 Black-owned vendors serving delicious food! Dulan’s on Crenshaw had fried fish, fried chicken, smothered chicken, smothered pork chops, mac and cheese, greens, rice and gravy, potato salad, yams and cabbage. Bootsy Bbq had hot links, ribs, bbq salmon, bbq chicken, brisket, greens, Mac and cheese, and baked beans. Wings N’ Waffles had wings, waffles, fried shrimp, fries, loaded baked potatoes, soul food spring rolls, and jerk chicken pasta and Mommie Helen’s Bakery brought desserts like sweet potato pie, sock-it-to-me cake, pecan sweet potato pie, sugar free apple cobbler and peach cobbler!
Our other incredible vendors included Elio’s Wood Fire Pizza, Leo’s Tacos who provided any taco you could want, the famous In-n-Out Burgers, Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream, and Cousins Maine Lobster provided lobster tails, lobster rolls, lobster tacos, and more! Thank you to 424 Productions, Bright Event Rentals, Distinguished DJs, Spirited Beverages, Z Valet, Andy Gump, and Celia’s Design, Inc. for making our event possible.
And for those who indulged, I had Mursuli Cigars who provided hand-rolled cigars for our cigar lounge to pair with Woodford Reserve and Hennessy XO. It was an amazing day!"
Many fans commented on Johnson's post.
@gilda.designerthriftboutique: "Cookie looks fabulous!!!"
@clararileywalker: "That’s a brother hood! Very Nice To See ! 😀"
@wackywacker15: "Wowwww wish I was there… my mouth is watering"
@70younglo: "Looking good all time Laker great 🙌 you just forgot to invite me 😂"
@tiabsmith: "Beautiful event! With some of the best NBA players to ever play the game! #showtime"
@1358balu_: "You are so blessed because you bless so many!! Thank you!!"