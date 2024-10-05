NBA Fans React To Marcus Smart New York Knicks Rumor
Marcus Smart is one of the best role players in the NBA.
He spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Boston Celtics before getting traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in the summer of 2023.
Last year, the former Oklahoma State star averaged 14.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in 20 games.
On Friday, Kris Pursiainen of Knicks Film School reported that the New York Knicks have Smart on their radar.
Many fans reacted to the rumor.
@jbondwagon: "Imagine a team of Brunson, Smart, Bridges. OG, and Towns tho. Plus Hart off the bench. Damn."
@baby_face_goat: "The CBA doesn’t apply to the Knicks??"
@MikeyCoinSnatch: "Would be a great addition, he a dawg. Can’t stand him. But that’s cuz he ain’t on my team. Wouldn’t give deuce for him though. Deuce is also a dawg, with much better offense and younger and better deal"
@morelikemensa: "Marcus Smart in that Jrue Holiday role?"
@knicktatorship: "Would be the cherry on top of Leon Rose’s offseason sundae."
@MorrisBrys92203: "He just doesn’t fit what they’re doing, he can guard and playmake, but his shot selection is shaky at best. What does he do that mikal and OG don’t do, yet way better. McBride pretty much already fills that role off the bench too"
@blames_: "Please not at the expense of Deuce"
The Knicks will play their first game of the season on October 22 when they visit Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics.
Last season, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs.