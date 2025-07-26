NBA Fans React To Mark Jackson's Instagram Post
Mark Jackson has been a very well known figure in the NBA world for over two decades.
After his 17-year playing career, he coached the Golden State Warriors (and later was a broadcaster for ESPN).
This week, Jackson made a post to Instagram with a photo of himself dunking.
He wrote: "HOPS!!!"
Many fans commented on Jackson's post.
@coach.anthony.jackson: "Man who do think ur fooling with this nonsense 😂😂😂"
@bosborne17: "Please tell me this was off a bounce pass alley oop to yourself!"
@anthonymdrago: "Always remember the dunk on Scottie Pippen in the playoffs!!! Classic."
@spinfunky: "Momma, there goes that man !"
@dg2241970: "Nice 👍"
@bello_brown71: "C’Mon Son you know u can’t Dunk"
@realdjmark_deegorgon: "Ok Mark"
Jackson was the 18th pick in the 1987 NBA Draft out of St. John's.
He spent the first five seasons of his career playing for the New York Knicks (and made the All-Star Game at 23).
Via The New York Knicks (on April 1, 2021): "🔸 1988 Rookie of the Year 🔹 1989 NBA All-Star 🔸 2nd on the Knicks all-time assists leaderboard"
Jackson also spent time playing for the Indiana Pacers, LA Clippers, Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets over 17 seasons.
His career averages were 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 1,296 games.
Via The Indiana Pacers (on May 13, 2023): "25 years ago today, Mark Jackson dropped the first playoff triple-double in franchise history with 22 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in a 99-88 series-clinching win over the Knicks."