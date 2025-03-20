NBA Fans React To Markelle Fultz's Performance In Cavs-Kings Game
On Wednesday night, the Sacramento Kings beat the Cleveland Cavaliers (at home) by a score of 123-119.
Markelle Fultz finished the victory with five points, one assist and one steal while shooting 2/6 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in seven minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Matt George: "Oh no Markelle Fultz. See you on Shaqtin'"
@goat197: "Markelle fultz is an embarrassment"
@micahnist: "Markelle fultz really still out here"
@BrixxisKING: "That missed dunk was Markelle Fultz career in a nutshell lol"
@MagicFilmRoom: "Markelle Fultz corner triple, his first since April 7, 2024 (vs CHI)"
@realcavsfans: "Sacramento in 2017 with Markelle Fultz, Jonas Valanciunas, Trey Lyles and DeMar DeRozan would be quite the team."
@ryaniweze: "tuned into the cavs game and seen markelle fultz on the kings?"
James Ham: "Markelle Fultz 3-ball. Kings have hit as many shots in the the first two minutes of the second as they did the entire first quarter."
Fultz has now appeared in 12 games for the Kings.
The former Washington star is averaging 2.6 points per contest while shooting 37.8% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range.
With the win over the Cavs, the Kings improved to 35-33 in 68 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
Following the Cavs, they will play their next game on Thursday night when they host the Chicago Bulls.