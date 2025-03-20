Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Markelle Fultz's Performance In Cavs-Kings Game

Markelle Fultz played seven minutes against the Cavs.

Jan 10, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) reacts against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 10, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) reacts against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Sacramento Kings beat the Cleveland Cavaliers (at home) by a score of 123-119.

Markelle Fultz finished the victory with five points, one assist and one steal while shooting 2/6 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in seven minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

Matt George: "Oh no Markelle Fultz. See you on Shaqtin'"

@goat197: "Markelle fultz is an embarrassment"

@micahnist: "Markelle fultz really still out here"

@BrixxisKING: "That missed dunk was Markelle Fultz career in a nutshell lol"

@MagicFilmRoom: "Markelle Fultz corner triple, his first since April 7, 2024 (vs CHI)"

@realcavsfans: "Sacramento in 2017 with Markelle Fultz, Jonas Valanciunas, Trey Lyles and DeMar DeRozan would be quite the team."

@ryaniweze: "tuned into the cavs game and seen markelle fultz on the kings?"

James Ham: "Markelle Fultz 3-ball. Kings have hit as many shots in the the first two minutes of the second as they did the entire first quarter."

Mar 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Markelle Fultz (20) blocks the shot attempt of Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Fultz has now appeared in 12 games for the Kings.

The former Washington star is averaging 2.6 points per contest while shooting 37.8% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range.

With the win over the Cavs, the Kings improved to 35-33 in 68 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

Following the Cavs, they will play their next game on Thursday night when they host the Chicago Bulls.

