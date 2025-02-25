Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Markelle Fultz's Performance In Hornets-Kings Game

Markelle Fultz played 18 minutes against the Hornets.

Ben Stinar

Jan 10, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) reacts against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Monday evening, the Sacramento Kings hosted LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in California.

The Kings won by a score of 130-88.

Markelle Fultz finished the win with five points, four rebounds, one assist and three steals while shooting 2/7 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 18 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@JackDannKF: "did Markelle Fultz just hit a three???"

@acenspades777: "Magic fan here. Doug Christie really needs to up Markelle Fultz's minutes and usage rate so Kings fans can see how cold he is."

@LilSutra: "Markelle Fultz I love you. Pls re-sign."

@itsabestill: "Markelle Fultz’ screen navigation is still so elite"

@Diego31Santiago: "Bros jumpshot looks different every year. Looking a lot cleaner now tho"

@ETrainNBA: "The Sacramento Kings really have Markelle Fultz and Zach LaVine, life is good. 42 for Zach and we even witnessed a Markelle triple."

@SacCaliBear: "Monte McNair has done a phenomenal job at acquiring talent that we normally wouldn’t be able to. The Markelle Fultz addition is just *chef’s kiss* to a fantastic GM career. Are we playing as well as we should? No, but if we figure it out we can be one of the deepest teams"

Sean Cunningham: "Markelle Fultz will be first off the Kings bench in the second half."

The Kings are 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 29-18 record in 57 games.

They will play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday evening in Salt Lake City.

