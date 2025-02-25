NBA Fans React To Markelle Fultz's Performance In Hornets-Kings Game
On Monday evening, the Sacramento Kings hosted LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in California.
The Kings won by a score of 130-88.
Markelle Fultz finished the win with five points, four rebounds, one assist and three steals while shooting 2/7 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 18 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@JackDannKF: "did Markelle Fultz just hit a three???"
@acenspades777: "Magic fan here. Doug Christie really needs to up Markelle Fultz's minutes and usage rate so Kings fans can see how cold he is."
@LilSutra: "Markelle Fultz I love you. Pls re-sign."
@itsabestill: "Markelle Fultz’ screen navigation is still so elite"
@Diego31Santiago: "Bros jumpshot looks different every year. Looking a lot cleaner now tho"
@ETrainNBA: "The Sacramento Kings really have Markelle Fultz and Zach LaVine, life is good. 42 for Zach and we even witnessed a Markelle triple."
@SacCaliBear: "Monte McNair has done a phenomenal job at acquiring talent that we normally wouldn’t be able to. The Markelle Fultz addition is just *chef’s kiss* to a fantastic GM career. Are we playing as well as we should? No, but if we figure it out we can be one of the deepest teams"
Sean Cunningham: "Markelle Fultz will be first off the Kings bench in the second half."
The Kings are 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 29-18 record in 57 games.
They will play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday evening in Salt Lake City.