NBA Fans React To Massive Jamal Murray News
Jamal Murray has been one of the best point guards in the NBA for six seasons.
While he has never made an All-Star Game, Murray is among the best playoff performers in the league.
The former Kentucky star finished last year with averages of 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range.
On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Murray will sign a massive extension with the Denver Nuggets.
Via Wojnarowski: "Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray has agreed on a four-year, $208 million maximum contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike George tell ESPN. The deal — guaranteeing Murray $244M over next five seasons — secures a franchise cornerstone to the Western contender."
Many people reacted to the big news.
Evan Turner: "Now before yall do all that hating..
YES JAMAAL MURRAY DESERVES THAT 205m
Don’t @ me"
@30GotNext: "LMAOOOO FOR NOT SHOWING UP IN THE PLAYOFFS?"
Via @PrizePicks: "Might be worth more than that when he plays the Lakers"
Via @AidanLaPorta69: "Then the Nuggets wonder why they can’t afford their role guys and blame the CBA 😭"
Via @isiahmaxwell: "Yeah he’s getting traded in a couple years"
Via @FlashLikeJamo: "We didnt forget how he played in the olympics 😭"
Via @X1001Quotes: "Great contract for him. Happy he's getting the love. Terrible contract for the Nuggets. Hope he proves me wrong."
Murray has played seven seasons for the Nuggets.
During the 2023 season, he helped the franchise win their first NBA Championship.