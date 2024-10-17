NBA Fans React To Massive Kawhi Leonard Injury News
When Kawhi Leonard is on the floor, he is one of the best players in NBA history.
That said, the future Hall of Famer has dealt with a lot of injuries over his career.
On Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania and Ohm Youngmisuk reported a big update about Leonard.
Via Charania: "Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is expected to be sidelined for indefinite period of time to start the NBA season as he rehabilitates the inflammation in his right knee, league sources tell me and @NotoriousOHM."
Many NBA fans reacted on social media.
@AdamTaylorNBA: "His contract extension is looking like a fumble from the Clippers front office. But, who knows, he could bounce back if given enough time to fully heal -- doubt it, though."
@Dokwhart: "Kawhi missing time? So shocking"
@linxsbeingcrazy: "For all the load management he does and how the clippers probably some of the best trainers in the nba it’s insane how much he gets injured and when he does get injured it’s always something big that takes him out for a few months"
@Sudharsan_ak: "Never been the same since 2021. Bro should retire atp"
@jbondwagon: "Sadly, it might be time to hang it up like DRose 😭"
@LonzoMuse2: "Clippers 14th seed inc"
@GoldenKnightGFX: "Yikes man"
Leonard finished last season with averages of 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 68 games.
The two-time NBA Champion is going into his sixth season as a member of the Clippers.
They will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 23 when they host the Phoenix Suns.