NBA Fans React To Massive Lonzo Ball News
Lonzo Ball has been among the most talented points guards in the NBA when he's been healthy.
Over five seasons with the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans, he has career averages of 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest.
That said, Ball has been unable to appear in a game since the 2021-22 season.
On Monday, the Bulls held media day in Chicago, and Artūras Karnišovas revealed that Ball is expected to be available for opening night.
Via The Chicago Bulls: "AK on Lonzo Ball:
"Going into camp, we’ll have to bring him up slowly. He’s already played 5-on-5 but we haven't seen him go through camp so there will be lot of learning... it will take time."
On if Zo will be ready for Opening Night: “That’s the plan.""
Many fans reacted to the huge news.
@BOOMcliffy: "The league is better wit healthy Lonzo 🔥"
@ClipsIverson: "he’s the bulls last hope"
@PlayoffLucro: "That’s fire bro can’t wait pray he stays healthy"
@LaRespectful_: "We missed u Lonzo"
@MADRambler69: "I know this isn’t a popular take, but I think the Bulls might surprise this year."
@Free_Agen: "Hope he and melo can hoop all season long"
@skinnysn1per: "GOAT BACK LETS GOOOOO"
@Jweyer12: "If that is the plan, it kinda makes the off-season moves even more head scratching"
The Bulls will open up the 2024-25 NBA season on October 23 when they visit Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana.