NBA Fans React To Massive Russell Westbrook Blooper In Nuggets-Timberwolves Game
On Thursday evening, the Denver Nuggets faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center for their fifth preseason game.
The Nuggets won by a score of 132-126 to finish the preseason with a 1-4 record.
Russell Westbrook had a good game with 13 points, two rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 5/7 from the field in 16 minutes off the bench.
That said, the 2017 MVP had five turnovers.
One of his passes went out of bounds, and many fans reacted on social media (h/t @BricksCenter).
@SwaglordKenny: "I think this one of the craziest sequences I have ever seen"
@midrangelou: "“he’s still elite the clippers were just using him wrong”"
@Coach_AJVinent: "Westbrook is in mid season form😳"
@Arqam_1219: "Who could’ve seen this coming"
@cupofdylann: "Bro launched that second pass lol 😂 wtf was that"
@LAMARJACK5ON: "My goat is washed"
@AidanLaPorta69: "Russ needs to call it a career man 😭. No hate, but he’s made every team worse since going to the Lakers"
Westbrook is coming off a solid season where he averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games for the Los Angeles Clippers.
He is going into his 16th NBA season (and first playing for the Nuggets).
The Nuggets will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 24 when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Denver.
Last season, they lost to the Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs.