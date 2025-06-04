NBA Fans React To Massive Russell Westbrook Rumor
Russell Westbrook will go down among the best NBA players of all time.
Despite no longer being an All-Star, he is still a very valuable role player coming off a solid year for the Denver Nuggets.
This summer, Westbrook can become a free agent (he has a player option in his contract).
According to Nemanja Žorič, Hapoel Tel Aviv is planning to make a historic contract offer to the 2017 MVP.
Via Žorič: "Hapoel Tel Aviv has made initial contact with former NBA All Star Russell Westbrook.
Im told the Eurocup champions are planning to make him an offer with a salary never seen before in European basketball."
A lot of fans reacted to the rumor on social media.
@TheWestWolfPod: "Bro, I've been busy all day. Still am, but i believe Tel Aviv wants to throw a bag at Russ, but that does not mean he is seriously entertaining that possibility. Russ always takes his time. His deadline to pick up his player option is June 29th.
Enjoy the summer, lol. Go outside!"
@Beastbr00k0: "No amount of money would make Westbrook accept this offer 💯
Russ is also way too good to play overseas LMAO 😭"
@LALMuse: "Russ fans gotta watch him brick at 3 AM 😭😭"
@king1sed: "No cap if they paying good I’d take that offer, they’d treat him way better over there"
@HellcatT3ddy: "Deserves a farewell tour in the nba idc what anyone says he had one of the highest peaks ever"
@AidanLaPorta69: "I don’t see another team that would want him in the rotation unless he’s a mentor on a bad team"
Westbrook has played 17 NBA seasons for the Clippers, Thunder, Rockets, Wizards, Lakers and Nuggets.