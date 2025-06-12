NBA Fans React To Massive Spurs-76ers Trade Rumor
The 2025 NBA Draft will take place in less than two weeks.
Therefore, trade rumors around the league will continue to pick up steam.
On Thursday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs have had trade discussions.
Via Scotto: "Sources: The 76ers have engaged with the Spurs about potentially moving up to the No. 2 pick. For now, the Sixers have zeroed in on four NBA Draft prospects with the No. 3 pick, including a private workout last week with VJ Edgecombe and Ace Bailey visiting Philadelphia next week"
Many fans reacted to the trade rumor.
@DonHarris4: "There is a huuuuge gap between Dylan Harper and the picks that will go 3,4,5. The Sixers can engage all they want. Unless they are willing to give up Maxey, this is laughable."
@AA215: "This is what I want"
@N1FWM3: "Pick 2
For…
Pick 3+Ricky Council+ 2028 Lac Frp"
@DQuarles9s: "Sounds like 6ers really want D Harp 🏀"
@whenigomissing: "Would give up the Clippers 2028 first to make this happen, wouldnt give up Jared"
The 76ers have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA with Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey.
That said, they dealt with a lot of injuries.
Ultimately, the 76ers finished as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-58 record.
Via Brian Lewis of The New York Post: "It’s pretty clear that the #76ers want to be anywhere but third. Move up, move down, but prefer not to stand pat. #nba"