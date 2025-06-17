Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Massive Tyrese Haliburton Injury News

ESPN's Shams Charania reported the latest on Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.

Ben Stinar

Oct 27, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) grabs his nose after being hit in the face during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) grabs his nose after being hit in the face during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

On Thursday night, the Indiana Pacers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Before the game, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the latest on Tyrese Haliburton.

Via Charania: "Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is believed to have suffered a strained right calf and will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the strain, sources tell ESPN."

Many fans reacted to the news on social media.

@LakeShowYo: "these playoffs don’t count"

@Beastbr00k0: "Worst timing ever. Feel bad for him ngl"

@FeelLikeOBK: "Lu Dort needs to be suspended from the nba this is ridiculous now"

@CookedByPayne: "And people thought that it was some kind of joke"

@APH00PS: "I think I speak for everyone when we say we’re not counting this Mickey Mouse ring for OKC"

NBA
Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives to the basket past Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the fourth quarter in game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Haliburton had a tough showing in Game 5.

He finished the 120-109 loss with four points, seven rebounds and six assists while shooting 0/6 from the field in 34 minutes of playing time.

Via StatMuse: "Last two guards with 30+ minutes and 0 field goals in a Finals game:

— Tyrese Haliburton
— Jason Kidd

Both coached by Rick Carlisle."

If the Pacers are able to force a Game 7, the teams would return to Oklahoma City on Sunday night.

Charania also wrote: "More on NBA Today at 3 pm ET on ESPN 2 surrounding Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton with Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder looming Thursday."

Haliburton is in his fifth NBA season.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.