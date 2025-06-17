NBA Fans React To Massive Tyrese Haliburton Injury News
On Thursday night, the Indiana Pacers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
Before the game, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the latest on Tyrese Haliburton.
Via Charania: "Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is believed to have suffered a strained right calf and will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the strain, sources tell ESPN."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@LakeShowYo: "these playoffs don’t count"
@Beastbr00k0: "Worst timing ever. Feel bad for him ngl"
@FeelLikeOBK: "Lu Dort needs to be suspended from the nba this is ridiculous now"
@CookedByPayne: "And people thought that it was some kind of joke"
@APH00PS: "I think I speak for everyone when we say we’re not counting this Mickey Mouse ring for OKC"
Haliburton had a tough showing in Game 5.
He finished the 120-109 loss with four points, seven rebounds and six assists while shooting 0/6 from the field in 34 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Last two guards with 30+ minutes and 0 field goals in a Finals game:
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Jason Kidd
Both coached by Rick Carlisle."
If the Pacers are able to force a Game 7, the teams would return to Oklahoma City on Sunday night.
Charania also wrote: "More on NBA Today at 3 pm ET on ESPN 2 surrounding Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton with Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder looming Thursday."
Haliburton is in his fifth NBA season.