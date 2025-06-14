Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Mavs Star Klay Thompson's Instagram Post

Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson made a post to Instagram.

Mar 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard-forward Klay Thompson (31) celebrates a three pointer against Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
Klay Thompson spent the 2024-25 NBA season with the Dallas Mavericks.

He finished his first year with the team averaging 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 72 games.

This week, the future Hall of Famer made a post to Instagram that had over 120,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Many fans commented on Thompson's post.

@johnnygutiz96: "This season is for ROCCO💙"

@lzih_0730: "Thought he was wearing warriors jersey for a sec"

@tannerjsykes: "Get up outta Dallas bro. Just come back. You don't gotta play like this anymore"

Klay Thompson
@jenny.simone: "Klay leaned out 👀😭 missing you on the warriors"

@sfloyal: "Short hair Klay is back 💪🏼"

@lima_dean.84: "Hey Mavs fans just to let you know this hair style was when he was in his prime."

Klay Thompson
While Thompson had a productive year, the Mavs dealt with a lot of injuries that led to them missing the 2025 NBA playoffs.

They were the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 39-43 record.

After reaching the second play-in tournament game, the Mavs lost to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The good news for the Mavs is that they got the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Therefore, they will be able to add former Duke star Cooper Flagg to an already talented roster.

Via MFFL NATION: "Cooper Flagg is going to have the chance to learn handles from Kyrie Irving, defense from Anthony Davis, and shooting from Klay Thompson.

It’s scary hours in DTX."

