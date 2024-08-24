NBA Fans React To Mavs Star Kyrie Irving's 2K25 Rating
Kyrie Irving is one of the best point guards in NBA history.
The Dallas Mavericks star is still among the most talented players in the league at 32.
He is coming off a season where he averaged 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
On Friday, NBA 2K25 revealed that Irving will be rated as a 92 overall.
Kawhi Leonard, Jaylen Brown and Donovan Mitchell all have the same rating.
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
Via Kyrie Center: "Kyrie is the 16th highest ranked player in NBA 2K25 at a 92 overall 👀
Is his rating too high, too low, or just right? 🤔"
Via @ProcessOfLogic: "Kyrie sits in this place where you can’t rank em too low but his then the way his skill set up this still not too high
Could easily be q 95"
Via @Desmondwavy: "i’m starting to realize people don’t understand how good kyrie is at basketball"
Via @Kjay2Smoove: "This is just ridiculous man did yall not watch Kai this year? Man deserves a 93 to 94"
Via @TheChrisMaddox: "16th is a little deceiving because a lot of players are tied"
Irving helped lead the Mavs to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.
However, they lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in five games.
The duo of Irving and Luka Doncic is among the best in the league, so they will be expected to make another deep run in 2025.