NBA Fans React To Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant Trade Speculation
Ja Morant is among the best players in the NBA at just 25.
The former Murray State star has spent his entire six-year career playing for the Memphis Grizzlies.
While it's been an up-and-down tenure, Morant is one of the most notable players in the league.
Recently, Howard Beck of The Ringer made a comment about Morant that got a lot of attention on social media.
Beck (via Real Ones): "I'm constantly checking in with excutives around trade deadline about like, okay, what we saw, what we didn't see, what's next... Somebody out of the blue said, keep an eye on Ja this summer."
Beck added: "Aggregators, don't aggregate this."
That said, it didn't stop the report from getting a lot of fan's attention on social media.
@_James_Tz: "I’ll never understand why teams get rid of their only hope to build. Y’all want to be better than the big city but keep trading the only players who can help you beat them."
@AdamInHTownTX: "They're 2nd in the West right now and they've got him under contract til 2028. Why would they move him?"
@SluggaSports: "If Memphis traded Ja Morant, it would be one of the saddest days in Memphis history."
@lolbroimmabot: "I think the owners are really conspiring at this point lol"
@MemphisMic1: "If this happened - They can cancel my season tickets the same day!"
@jbondwagon: "I’d say that this is a crazy thought but Luka just got moved out of nowhere during the season yeah, what do I know? 😭😂"
Morant is averaging 20.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field.