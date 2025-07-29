NBA Fans React To Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant's Heartfelt Post
Ja Morant is one of the most exciting players in the NBA.
This week, the NBA announced that the Memphis Grizzlies star had won the AT&T Dunk of The Year.
Via The NBA: "The results are in for AT&T Dunk of the Year
Ja Morant takes home the first 2024-25 NBA Fan Favorites Award for his show-stopping reverse jam, as voted by YOU, the fans!"
Morant then sent out a heartfelt post (via X) that had over 6,000 likes.
He wrote: "s/o to yall, my fans 💙 love is love !
they said i lost yall 🥹"
Many fans comment on Morant's post.
@slightflu: "They could never make me hate you ."
@LucasHo64091116: "12skiiiii always a contender"
@RacqyDaRuler: "You lost the fake ones, real ones never left."
@iam_2kvell: "You’ll never lose the real"
@Applx17: "If Ja morant has 100 fans I am 1 of them
If Ja morant has 1 fan it is me
If Ja morant has 0 fans then I am dead"
@Boysmiless: "We love you 12"
@WhateverNever6: "We love you to Ja ❤️"
@BoePeepZ: "Do
The
Dunk
Contest"
@NBAMyke: "hope the city of memphis never loses this dude 💙 no cap"
Morant was the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Murray State.
He has played all six seasons of his career playing for the Grizzlies.
The 25-year-old finished last year with averages of 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 50 games.