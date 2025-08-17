NBA Fans React To Miami Heat Latest Signing
Dru Smith appeared in 14 games during the 2024-25 season for the Miami Heat.
He had averages of 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 50.8% from the field.
This week, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that the Heat are re-signing Smith.
Via Charania: "The Miami Heat are signing guard Dru Smith on new a three-year contract, sources tell ESPN. Smith has developed within the Heat program and has overcome season-ending ACL and Achilles tendon injuries in each of the past two years."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@wreck83150: "Dang. Those are some big injuries.
Hope it turns out well for dude."
@dwbermudez: "Only the first year is guaranteed so it’s low risk, high reward if they can get him to contribute at a discount"
@_beauski: "Dude gets hurt every damn year Pat, gotta know when it’s time to move on"
@flpanthersmuse: "This is the move?"
@Novig: "Hope he bounces back, he deserves another shot"
Smith has career averages of 4.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 42.4% from the three-point range in 38 games for the Heat and Nets.
As for the Heat, they were the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-45 record.
After reaching the 2025 NBA playoffs (through the play-in tournament), the Heat got swept by Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.
The franchise has reached the NBA Finals twice since 2020.