NBA Fans React To Michael Beasley News

According to Chris Haynes, former NBA star Michael Beasley (who most recently played for the Lakers) could request a trade in the BIG3.

Ben Stinar

Jan 6, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Michael Beasley (11) argues a call during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images / Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

Michael Beasley most recently played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

That year (at 30), he averaged 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field.

Jan 15, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Michael Beasley (11) attempts a shot while Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis (5) defends during the second quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images / Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images

Beasley is currently in the BIG3 (with Miami 305).

However, Chris Haynes reports that the NBA veteran could request a BIG3 trade.

Via Haynes: ". @TheBig3 News: Michael Beasley — of the expansion Miami 305 team — is upset the franchise drafted Lance Stephenson with the No. 1 overall pick and is contemplating requesting a trade, sources tell me."

Many people reacted to the news on social media.

@Underdog: "Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley drama in big 2025 🥀"

@ryenarussillo: "“Has player empowerment shifted to The Big 3 with the 2nd apron in the NBA? That’s next…”"

@C0RY22: "Lmao had to check if this was a parody account"

Ira Winderman: "Remarkable that this could even be a story . . . in 2025."

Jan 27, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Michael Beasley (11) guards Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson (20) as he drives to the basket in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

@Sosa4Threeee: "league will never be the same fr"

@sixringsofsteeI: "Requesting a trade in the Big3 is crazy"

@semaJ7272: "Tweeting Big 3 trade requests now. Just log off"

@Asensii20: "No way you went out of your way to make a graphic for this"

January 24, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Michael Beasley (11) moves to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Dario Saric (36) during the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

After a legendary college season at Kansas State, Beasley was the second pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.

He played 11 NBA seasons for the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets.

Ben Stinar
