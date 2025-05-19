NBA Fans React To Michael Beasley News
Michael Beasley most recently played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
That year (at 30), he averaged 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field.
Beasley is currently in the BIG3 (with Miami 305).
However, Chris Haynes reports that the NBA veteran could request a BIG3 trade.
Via Haynes: ". @TheBig3 News: Michael Beasley — of the expansion Miami 305 team — is upset the franchise drafted Lance Stephenson with the No. 1 overall pick and is contemplating requesting a trade, sources tell me."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@Underdog: "Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley drama in big 2025 🥀"
@ryenarussillo: "“Has player empowerment shifted to The Big 3 with the 2nd apron in the NBA? That’s next…”"
@C0RY22: "Lmao had to check if this was a parody account"
Ira Winderman: "Remarkable that this could even be a story . . . in 2025."
@Sosa4Threeee: "league will never be the same fr"
@sixringsofsteeI: "Requesting a trade in the Big3 is crazy"
@semaJ7272: "Tweeting Big 3 trade requests now. Just log off"
@Asensii20: "No way you went out of your way to make a graphic for this"
After a legendary college season at Kansas State, Beasley was the second pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.
He played 11 NBA seasons for the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets.