NBA Fans React To Michael Beasley Video
Michael Beasley most recently played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
The former Kansas State star is coming off a summer where he won the MVP of the BIG3.
Beasley never made an All-Star Game, but he has always been an incredibly popular player due to his elite scoring ability.
Recently, Ronald Taylor posted a video from Beasley at a workout in Miami.
Many fans reacted in the comments.
Via @villebby620: "One of the best lefties I ever seen"
@steel_eater2171: "This man should be in the league."
@mauriceb.b: "Get cuz to the league"
@big_city_773: "He should be on a contender in the nba. 6th man of the year easy"
@montae_4: "Crazy he still in shape."
@kartierkellz: "If Knicks were gonna sign Melo last year then they definitely should sign Beasley, right or no @laureeenh97"
Via @dd.xxviii: "Bruh should be on a NBA team, he got AT LEAST 3 good years in him still"
@handlez33: "I won't deny that he is your favorite player's favorite player and that he often cooks anyone in front of him...but at the same time...this defense is terrible lol a disgrace to the game."
Beasley was the second pick in the 2008 NBA Draft after one season in college.
He spent 11 seasons with the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets.
His career averages were 12.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 609 games.